Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.00. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iochpe-Maxion S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

