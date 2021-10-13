IoTeX (IOTX) Tops One Day Volume of $48.68 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $642.09 million and $48.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00255229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00210442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00093971 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.