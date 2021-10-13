iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of iQIYI worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

