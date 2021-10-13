IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.24 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $115.62 million and $7.24 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,042,412,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,754,124 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars.

