iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.40% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

