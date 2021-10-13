iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,905 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,498 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 738,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 18,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.