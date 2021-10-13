iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

JKE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. 24,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.