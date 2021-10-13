iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

EWJ stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

