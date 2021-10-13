iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 362.6% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

