iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

