iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Natixis owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $202,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 862,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,135. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

