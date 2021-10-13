iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.20. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,609. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.25 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

