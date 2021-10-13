iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

