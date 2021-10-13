iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.52. Approximately 1,770,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 474,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

