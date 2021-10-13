iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

