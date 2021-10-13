James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $527.82

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 527.82 ($6.90) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.98). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 27,578 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. James Halstead’s payout ratio is currently 78.53%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

