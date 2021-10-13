Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

CATC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CATC opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

