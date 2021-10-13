Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.65. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

