Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

