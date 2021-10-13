Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 479.1% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,042. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

