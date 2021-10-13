Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for AXA in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get AXA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.