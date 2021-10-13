Jefferies Financial Group Comments on POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

PORBF stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.27. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

