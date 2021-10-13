Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.