Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.97.

C opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

