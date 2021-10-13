Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

NASDAQ CME opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CME Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.