Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on New Residential Investment Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NRZ opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $14,284,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.