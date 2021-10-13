Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jet2 currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,259 ($16.45) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,274. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 755.50 ($9.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

