Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $614,273.97

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $614,273.97 and $94,725.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00211750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

