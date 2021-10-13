JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JinkoSolar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.
JKS opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
