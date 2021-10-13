JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.37). 502,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 902,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.37).

The firm has a market cap of £629.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

