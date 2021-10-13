John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

