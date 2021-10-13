Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

