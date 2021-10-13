Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 964 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.62. The company had a trading volume of 594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,787,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

