Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 1,269,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.