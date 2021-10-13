Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

