Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.43. 5,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,587. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

