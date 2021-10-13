Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 724.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $93.71. 4,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,483. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.