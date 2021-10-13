Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

