Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. 201,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190,557. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

