Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $243.68. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,445. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $247.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

