Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,957 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$54.28 on Wednesday. 106,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,905,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

