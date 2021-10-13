JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 178,432 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

