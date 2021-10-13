JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 366.23.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

