JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 27,168 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Principal Financial Group worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

