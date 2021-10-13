JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 74,289 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

