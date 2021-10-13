JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $26,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.