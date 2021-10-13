JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Neutral

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

