JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Neutral

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
