JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of New Fortress Energy worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

