JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

