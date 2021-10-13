JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.93 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Gentex worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Gentex stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

